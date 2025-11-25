Wes Miller And More Discuss 94-67 Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Win Over NJIT
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rolled past the NJIT Highlanders on Monday night, 94-67, for the team's fifth win of the 2025-26 season.
UC was pretty strong in every facet besides rebounding, where the Highlanders took a 40-38 advantage, but they turned them over at will and fully capitalized on those chaotic, open-court possessions (20 turnovers with 33 points off them).
Moustapha Thiam (15 points, 10 rebounds, one block) owned the paint in this game, and Shon Abaev (UC career high 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists) owned the perimeter to lead the entire game with some rough patches mixed in.
Wes Miller noted Baba Miller will continue recovering over the next few days and he hopes to have him against Eastern Michigan but it just depends how fast the hip heals.
Wes Miller, Abaev, and Sencire Harris discussed the victory with the media following the team's latest 40-minute showing.
"Friday night was Friday night, time to focus on the next game after that," Abaev said after the bounce-back showing following a 4-16 showing against Louisville. "I trusted in my teammates and tried to carry that mindset into tonight."
Cincinnati now prepares for the Wednesday matchup against Eastern Michigan at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Check out all of the comments below as they rest up over the next 46 hours before another home projected domination of Eastern Michigan:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk