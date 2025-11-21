Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Rocking Alternate Uniforms Against No. 6 Louisville
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with their famous Black Cat alternate jerseys on Friday night as they prepare for a rivalry battle against No. 6 Louisville inside Heritage Bank Center.
Cincinnati enters the big contest with a sub-20% chance to win the game on ESPN's Matchup Predictor as they try to bethe second team all season to hold Pat Kelsey's team under 100 points. UC is ranked 43rd on KenPom entering this game, while the Cardinals are 10th nationally on the site.
UC can earn its first Quad 1 win of the season and ignite the excitement if it pulls off the 9.5-point betting upset. Cincinnati is 44-56 all-time against Louisville, last playing them in the Maui Invitational in 2022 (81-62 Bearcats win) and 4-3 in neutral matchups like this one. It's been over 4,000 days since they played this game on the mainland United States.
"I've heard about it for a long time," UC head coach Miller said about the rivalry between these schools in his preview press conference. "These rivalry games are fun, so it's a great opportunity for us. I'm glad that we're playing a game like this, and I'm glad we're playing it in our city. I wish we were playing it in Fifth Third Arena."
