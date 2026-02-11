Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Star Back On Injury Report After Playing Against UCF

CINCINNATI — The injury bug keeps sleeping with the Bearcats basketball team as they get set to take on Kansas State in a road matchup tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

UC won't have Jalen Haynes tonight, or anytime this season, after head coach Wes Miller confirmed he'd miss the whole campaign on Sunday.

Freshman guard Shon Abaev is still out for tonight's game and Moustapha Thiam is back on the questionable line after he fought through his ankle injury to post 15 points and seven rebounds in the 92-72 win over UCF. UC guard Kerr Kriisa is listed as probably.

If Thiam is back on the bench missing this game, UC will have just two reliable forwards to lean on: Baba Miller and Halvine Dzellat. Tyler McKinley has been a warrior fighting through his own knee issues, but he likely can't be expected to play 15-20 minutes in this spot.

"It wasn't an easy couple of days," Miller said about the 92-72 win over UCF. "We were frustrated with the way the game finished against West Virginia. I could tell these guys were hurt on Thursday night, and then we show up to practice yesterday, and Kerr (Kriisa) couldn't go, and Tyler McKinley couldn't go, and you know, we just dealt with so much of that kind of stuff. So, just more adversity, and I thought they did a nice job of finding the way tonight, and they played well, so I was proud of that."

Check out the full injury report below ahead of tonight's action on CBS Sports Network:

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

