Wes Miller Updates List of Bearcats Injuries Entering West Virginia Matchup

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and Jizzle James met with the media on Tuesday as the Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball team gets a few more days between games to lick its wounds from the past few weeks.

The rotation is shredded with injuries right now as a handful of players battle ailments in general, and three continue to miss time, including Jalen Haynes (knee), Shon Abaev (knee), and Moustapha Thiam (ankle/foot).

"Buck (Sencire Harris) was down for seven straight days. I mean, can't get out of bed with the flu, so he was back on the practice court yesterday for the first time in a week. So that's, to me, a really good sign," Miller said about the injuries/illnesses. "Moustafa is day to day, so we don't really know yet about his status, but we have other guys that have been dealing with flu-type stuff too. It's that time of year. All the travel's made that hard.



"Shon's ankle. We didn't take him on the trip because we just wanted to get the swelling down and have him on an airplane twice in 24 hours didn't seem intelligent, but he's heading in the right direction. It's a high ankle sprain. So I don't know if he'll be available this week, but hopefully we'll get him back sooner rather than later."

Cincinnati gets a couple of more days to recover before trying to take out West Virginia for the first time in two tries this season after dropping the first contest 62-60 on Jan. 2.

UC is 11-11 this season and 3-6 in the Big 12 (12th place). That game on Thursday tips off at 7 p.m. ET inside Fifth Third Arena.

