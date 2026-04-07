Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Spring

The 2026 college basketball transfer portal is officially open now through April 21. Players can enter at any time in this window and have months to choose a school, but they cannot enter the portal after the April 21 deadline.

New UC head coach Jerrod Calhoun figures to be very busy this week and beyond with his experienced staff trying to put together the best 15-man roster possible over this period. Cincinnati figures to keep at least two players and maybe more from last year's roster.

Reports have confirmed Cincinnati is budgeting a $10-plus million NIL budget to use on portal talents. It's all systems go for Calhoun, general manager Corey Evans, and the rest of the UC hoops hierarchy.

Check out all of the latest news below on returning players, interest, and offers:

A player right in the sights of many Bearcats fans entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Utah State forward Adlan Elamin is entering the portal with a do-not-contact tag, fueling rumors that he is following his old head coach to UC.

Cincinnati may go right after Elamin after the 6-9, 185-pound talent notched appearances in every game this past season while averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting (30.2% from deep).

He's one of the top players to ever commit to Calhoun so far out of high school amidst his rise from DII to the Big 12. The four-star prospect held that status on ESPN and 247Sports. According to 247Sports, He ranked 141st overall and 27th among power forwards nationally.

Elamin could be a nice depth/development option in the Big 12.

NEWS: Utah State forward Adlan Elamin plans to enter the transfer portal, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-9 forward out of @PVIHoops is a former four-star recruit who played just one season at Utah State.



He averaged 6.7PPG and 3.1RPG this season. Will enter with a “do not… pic.twitter.com/0j1HoJswWu — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

NEWS: Adlan Elamin, the No. 138 overall prospect in the class of 2025 has committed to Utah State he tells @247Sports



He chose Utah State over VCU and Iowa.



Story: https://t.co/pTr8ImNfkY pic.twitter.com/eK6xZkcFjL — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 16, 2024

Shon Abaev is transferring out of the program and will enter the portal on Tuesday.

He played one season for Cincinnati as one of their three-highest-ranked prospects in the 247Sports era, but things just never worked out in a tough, injury-filled freshman season.

He was starting to hit his stride a little bit in january, but then suffered a lenghty ankle injury.

"I'm heartbroken on that one," Miller said about Abaev's injury in January. "He was starting to figure out some of the winning stuff, right? I mean, the talents there, everybody knows that, but he was starting to figure out some of that stuff, and really focused on it in practice. I think he is out for some time, but I don't have a timetable."

The 6-foot-8 shooter posted 7.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game this past season. Cincinnati will likely bring in plenty of reinforcements to make up for his 15.9 minutes per game and 33% mark from the floor.

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