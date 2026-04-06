Cincinnati Bearcats Forward First 2026 Transfer Portal Entry of New Cycle

The first transfer portal entry on the Bearcats' roster has surfaced. Multiple reports noted on Monday that former five-star wing Shon Abaev is transferring out of the program and will enter the portal once it opens tomorrow morning.

He played one season for Cincinnati as one of their three-highest-ranked prospects in the 247Sports era, but things just never worked out in a tough, injury-filled freshman season.

The 6-foot-8 shooter posted 7.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game this past season. Cincinnati will likely bring in plenty of reinforcements to make up for his 15.9 minutes per game and 33% mark from the floor.

A Rough Lone Season In Cincinnati

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former UC head coach Wes Miller was excited about his potential before he suffered a lengthy ankle injury in conference play.

"I'm heartbroken on that one," Miller said about Abaev's injury in January. "He was starting to figure out some of the winning stuff, right? I mean, the talents there, everybody knows that, but he was starting to figure out some of that stuff, and really focused on it in practice. I think he is out for some time, but I don't have a timetable."

New UC head coach Jerrod Calhoun is ready to attack the portal with general manager Corey Evans.

"I remember Corey when he was just getting into scouting and starting," Calhoun said about Evans at his opening press conference. "Corey is a prime example of getting in the business and understanding the sky's the limit, right? If you put your head down, you work, you get better, you try to grow. College basketball has changed, and I think you need a general manager. I think you need somebody outside the coaching staff who can negotiate those contracts. I think the general manager and the coach have to be on the same page ... The relationship has to be two-way. I'm not a yes guy.

"I like confrontation every once in a while in a coaching meeting, but we have to be very aligned on the style of play we're going to play, and more importantly, the character of the player. We're not going to compromise talent over character. That ain't going to work, I can tell you that. And you know, if we can get to the NCAA Tournament back-to-back years, doing it the way we are, with the resources we had, now, you add bigger resources, you get good evaluations, you implement the plan. We should not just want to get into the NCAA Tournament. We should be wanting to advance week by week and get back to a Final Four."

NEWS: Cincinnati wing Shon Abaev is entering the transfer portal, sources told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-8 wing is a former four-star recruit who played just one season for the Bearcats. Native of Broward County, Florida.



He averaged 7.0PPG, 2.9RPG and 1.1APG this season. pic.twitter.com/6TeQ20B8vY — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 6, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk