Wes Miller and More Discuss Baylor Win, Shon Abaev Injury Update

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats moved to 2-4 all-time against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night 67-57 in a good defensive showing at home.

Shon Abaev (knee) did not suit up for the contest in what's been a struggle-filled freshman season for the forward. Wes Miller updated his status after bagging his team's second Quad 1/2 win of the season.

"I'm heartbroken on that one," Miller said about Abaev's injury. "He was starting to figure out some of the winning stuff, right? I mean, the talents there, everybody knows that, but he was starting to figure out some of that stuff, and really focused on it in practice. I think he is out for some time, but I don't have a timetable."

Cincinnati did a great job limiting top-five Big 12 scorer Cameron Carr in the contest and took great care of the ball to find their best path to a conference win.

Dan Skillings Jr. returned to Fifth Third Arena, posting 10 points on just 5-12 shooting from the field.

"It'll never sit right with me that they didn't finish here," Miller said about Skillings and Josh Reed. "But I don't blame them at all. I blame all the dumb crap we're doing that we've done in college basketball. That's the adults. It's the adults' fault. I don't blame those kids at all, but it's so stupid, and it'll hopefully get fixed one day.



"But all the crap people, all the people that pull at these guys, and all that they can leave every year and all, it's so stupid, and those two guys, it'll never sit right that they didn't finish. I love both of them, and yes, I don't want to see Dan in the Baylor jersey playing against him, because I love him to death. I care about him, but I want to say I don't blame him. Other than tonight. I'm pulling for him."

Miller and his team will try to parlay this into their first win ever against Houston while he's been the coach. Things tip off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

