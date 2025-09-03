All Bearcats

Cincinnati Reveals Full 2025-26 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

A diverse set of matchups.

Russ Heltman

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The 2025-26 Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball non-conference schedule is official. The team announced the full slate on Wednesday, with the only newly-revealed game being a matchup against Lipscomb at home on Dec. 29.

Head coach Wes Miller is excited to bring an almost entirely new team to the floor this fall, which includes Jalen Haynes in the frontcourt joining Day Day Thomas. The spark-plug guard is the only returning Bearcat to play significant minutes for Cincinnati last season.

"Jalen Haynes is a beast," UC head coach Wes Miller said about Haynes this summer. "He brings a level of physicality to our frontcourt that will translate immediately in the Big 12. He plays with a high motor, he attacks the backboards, and he values winning. Offensively, he brings a diverse and valuable skill set to our team. He can really score, but he also has the ability to generate offensive opportunities for his teammates."

Check out the non-conference matchups below:

Nov. 3 - Western Carolina

Nov. 7 - Georgia State

Nov. 11 - Dayton

Nov. 16 - Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 21 - Neutral against Louisville

Nov. 24 - NJIT

Nov. 26 - Eastern Michigan

Dec. 1 - Tarleton State

Dec. 5 - @ Xavier

Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia

Dec. 17 - Alabama State

Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson

Dec. 29 - Lipscomb

