Cincinnati Star Guard Jizzle James Comments on Being Away From Team, Goes After Teammate on Social Media
CINCINNATI — An odd development is forming around the 2025-26 Cincinnati men's basketball squad. Star guard Jizzle James has been posting head-scratching things on Instagram all summer and it reached a weirder level on Monday when he attacked new guard Sencire Harris with multiple slurs.
James was not with the team for different team-building activities at points this summer and had been posting odd messages on his Instagram. At one point recently, James posted a screenshot on his IG story that was a log of Harris sending him multiple messages that included "If you going to come at me n****, come correct, watch who you talking to."
James then said as a comment on the screenshot: "Reason Ian come back to school honestly, these n***** so p****."
The 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player was Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg) and assist leader (3.5). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double-figures 25 times. He's been a staple part of the program over the past two seasons, but the future is murkier than ever right now
Cincinnati has a deep guard option list to potentially replace him in Kerr Kriisa, Day Day Thomas, and Keyshuan Tillery should James ultimately not return to school. Check out the post below:
