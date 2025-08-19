All Bearcats

Cincinnati Star Guard Jizzle James Comments on Being Away From Team, Goes After Teammate on Social Media

An odd situation.

Russ Heltman

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — An odd development is forming around the 2025-26 Cincinnati men's basketball squad. Star guard Jizzle James has been posting head-scratching things on Instagram all summer and it reached a weirder level on Monday when he attacked new guard Sencire Harris with multiple slurs.

James was not with the team for different team-building activities at points this summer and had been posting odd messages on his Instagram. At one point recently, James posted a screenshot on his IG story that was a log of Harris sending him multiple messages that included "If you going to come at me n****, come correct, watch who you talking to."

James then said as a comment on the screenshot: "Reason Ian come back to school honestly, these n***** so p****."

The 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player was Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg) and assist leader (3.5). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double-figures 25 times. He's been a staple part of the program over the past two seasons, but the future is murkier than ever right now

Cincinnati has a deep guard option list to potentially replace him in Kerr Kriisa, Day Day Thomas, and Keyshuan Tillery should James ultimately not return to school. Check out the post below:

Jizzle James on IG
Jizzle James on IG / Jizzle James on IG

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball