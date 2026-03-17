Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Rising Local Playmaker, Three-Star Talents

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is on spring break this week before getting back into practice action next week. It brings us to another Recruiting Roundup as the coaching staff sends out more offers in recent days.

Things start with an offer for three-star 2027 Creekside (Georgia) cornerback Darrius White.

According to 247Sports, White is ranked 415th nationally and 44th among cornerbacks.

The 6-3, 170-pound talent holds eight offers from schools like Alabama and Georgia Tech.

Check out his highlights here.

Cincinnati also offered 2027 three-star athlete Logan Steele out of Shamokin Area (Pennsylvania).

According to 247Sports, Steele is ranked 636th nationally and 37th among athletes.

He plays quarterback and safety for Shamokin Area at 5-10, 170 pounds. That will likely dial into just safety at the next level, where he holds 12 offers from schools like Ole Miss and Marshall.

Check out his highlights below.

2025 EXPLOSIVE PLAYS



Offense:

2000 all purpose yards

40+ TDS

1200 Rushing yards

Defense:

9INT - 4TD

45 total tackles/38 solo

9 PBU pic.twitter.com/Aei5s9l7ga — Logan Steele (@SteeleLogan4) January 21, 2026

An offer also went out to rising local 2028 wide receiver Cordell Ball out of Oak Hills (Ohio).

The national rankings are still getting fleshed out for the non-top 20 receivers in the class, but the unranked Ball holds offers from Bowling Green, Miami (OH), and Maryland.

Check out his highlights here at 6-3, 185 pounds.

After a great conversation with @CoachStingley I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Cincinnati 🖤🐾❤️!!! Go cats @OakHillsFB @CoachRio5x @CoachTirey @MeyerNeil6 @CoachShanefelt pic.twitter.com/lEAxJlgqai — Cordell Ball| 28’ WR (@cordell_ball2) March 13, 2026

We close with an unranked 2027 offer for Arab Sch (Alabama) offensive tackle Stafford Willis.

He is not ranked on major service, but that could change very soon, holding 24 offers from schools like North Carolina and UCLA at 6-5, 280 pounds.

Check out his highlights below.

🧨 Junior Season Highlight Video 🧨



Stafford Willis - Left Tackle



6'5 280 Ibs - C/O 2027



‼️O Sacks‼️

O Pressures

163 Pass Attempts

👊🏻 51 Big Blocks 👊🏻

44 Knight Efforts



87.5% Grade Average@ArabFBall @KyleRouton pic.twitter.com/MH00GHVx9Y — Stafford Willis (@Stafford_55) November 24, 2025

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