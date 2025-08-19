Cincinnati, Wes Miller Remove Jizzle James From Bearcats Basketball Program
CINCINNATI — Star guard Jizzle James has been posting head-scratching things on Instagram all summer, and it reached a weirder level in recent days when he attacked new guard Sencire Harris with multiple slurs. All of the odd behavior has led him to be removed from the 2025-26 Cincinnati Bearcats roster.
“Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Wes Miller said in a statement. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time.”
James was not with the team for different team-building activities at points this summer and had been posting odd messages on his Instagram. At one point recently, James posted a screenshot on his IG story that was a log of Harris sending him multiple messages that included "If you going to come at me n****, come correct, watch who you talking to."
James then said as a comment on the screenshot: "Reason Ian (I didn't) come back to school honestly, these n***** so p****."
The 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player was Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg) and assist leader (3.5). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double-figures 25 times. James has been a staple part of the program over the past two seasons, and now that's all over with Cincinnati fully using all of its scholarships this season to replace him. Still, losing your top scorer and creator is a major blow at this point in the calendar.
UC has a deep guard option list to replace him in Kerr Kriisa, Day Day Thomas, and Keyshuan Tillery.
