Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 28

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a third straight win over a tough opponent when they host the Detroit Pistons on ABC.

The Timberwolves just upset the Celtics in Boston and the Rockets at home, bouncing back nicely after a loss to the Blazers. They won’t have Anthony Edwards for this one, but he is nearing a return.

The Pistons have won five of their last six games, getting back on track with a home win over the Pelicans after a one-point loss to the Hawks.

This will be the first of two meetings in as many weeks between the Pistons and Timberwolves.

The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on

Saturday evening.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday evening’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +2.5 (-112)

Timberwolves -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pistons +114

Timberwolves -135

Total

223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Pistons record: 53-20

Timberwolves record: 45-28

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – Out

Jalen Duren – Questionable

Tobias Harris – Questionable

Isaac Jones – Out

Bobi Klintman – Out

Caris LeVert – Probable

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out

Duncan Robinson – Questionable

Marcus Sasser – Probable

Isaiah Stewart – Out

Asar Thompson – Questionable

Timberwolves Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – Questionable

Anthony Edwards – Out

Enrique Freeman – Out

Jaden McDaniels – Out

Zyon Pullin – Out

Rocco Zikarsky – Out

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Naz Reid UNDER 14.5 Points (+100)

Naz Reid is only averaging 13.7 points per game this season, and that’s been the case recently. He’s gone UNDER 14.5 points in five straight and 16 of his last 18 games, averaging 10.9 points per game in that span.

The Pistons have the third-best defense in the league in terms of points allowed (109.8), and allow just 11.8 points per game to centers. I’ll fade Reid here even at home.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Not only am I fading Reid, but both offenses as well.

Minnesota has gone UNDER in three straight games and five of its last six, and Detroit went UNDER in three straight before scoring 129 points in its last two games.

The Pistons have one of the best defenses in the league, and the Timberwolves can hold their own as well. I’ll take the UNDER, especially with a star guard out on each side.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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