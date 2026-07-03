New Bearcats Guard Tylen Riley Ready to Spark 'Magical' Season With Cincinnati Basketball

Tylen Riley is all in on his new basketball home in Cincinnati. The new Bearcats star guard chatted extensively with Zach Schuz on The Schuz Show recently and broke down picking Cincinnati in the transfer portal this offseason.

The former Tulsa guard was one of the best players in the AAC last season and is a strong candidate to lead the Bearcats in scoring this fall.

"They had every quality, the coaching staff, head coach, fan base, facilities, overall city. It's hard to say no to that," Riley said about his decision to pick the Bearcats from other offers in a busy transfer process. "Especially what they're about to do, what we're about to do, bringing in the type of team that we're bringing in, they're flipping the script, get back to the tournament, like everything's gonna be so big, and the fan base is all in on it.

"It's just a magical city, and something magical is about to happen, like I feel every day I go to the facility, work out, and practice with the team. I just know something nice is about to happen, and God led me here for a reason. I never thought I'd live in Cincinnati, but I'm glad I'm here."

The senior now has one more year of eligibility to make it an extended stay in the Queen City if things go according to plan this fall.

He's fresh off a season that should beam confidence entering a power conference. The Second Team All-American Conference guard just posted 15.0 points per game (second on the Golden Hurricane), a team-high 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

He wrapped the Tulsa run with 31 games in double figures and led the American in made free throws with 203 (11th-most in the country on an 87.1% hit rate).

The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter hit 28 threes at 38.9% shooting last season, so he should be able to attack the floor from every level on what looks like a nice, balanced roster build for the Bearcats.

"He just has a switch," Riley said about UC head coach Calhoun. "He's cool, cooler than a fan off the court. On the court, he's all about business. He's a very smart basketball head, as you want your head coach to be, and he's just very experienced with winning. That's his standard. When can you help this team win? What do you do to help this team win or impact winning? Just the type of guy that you want to run through a brick wall for."

In the whirlwind, new-team-every-year environment we have in college basketball now, chemistry built early is massively important to team success. That's all playing out in Clifton as the team grows together in summer workouts.

Riley is a huge factor in that as one of the few veteran players expected to lead Cincinnati back to the Big Dance this coming March.

Check out the full interview below:

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