Four-Star 2026 Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Commit Kayden Allen Opens Recruitment Again

CINCINNATI — More fallout came down from the Wes Miller firing on Saturday night. Cincinnati four-star 2026 guard commit Kayden Allen is de-committing from the program as the only member of UC's 20276 class.

Rivals' Joe Tipton reported the news. Wes Miller has not been formally announced as fired by the Cincinnati athletics department, but multiple reports dropped the news on Friday afternoon.

"Kayden Allen has received his release from Cincinnati and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals. Tipton posted on X. "The 6-5 shooting guard is a top-50 overall recruit in the 2026 class."

According to 247Sports, Allen is the 54th-best player in the class of 2026 and the 23rd-ranked small forward among all 2026 talents.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kayden and his mom, Krystal, to the Cincinnati Bearcats’ basketball family,” Miller said when Allen committed last year. “Kayden is someone we have recruited for close to his entire high school career. Not only is Kayden talented, but he is also skilled, smart, tough, and versatile. His strong work ethic gives me great belief that he will only continue to improve in the years ahead and be someone our fanbase will come to love and support.”

Allen previously starred at Montverde (Fla.) Academy and was invited to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp. He averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists playing for Team Thad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past summer.

Cincinnati had been in on Allen since the ground floor. Wes Miller and his staff offered the talented 2026 forward back in 2022 during the early days of the coach's tenure.

He transferred to a new high school after attending Grayson High School and Montverde Academy.

The 6-foot-6 small forward just posted 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles, who were one of the best high school teams in the country. Allen profiled as a potential solid building block for Miller, but the latter's time at Cincinnati is over.

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