Jerrod Calhoun Makes Latest Splash In Portal With Commitment From Summit League Guard Transfer
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A lot has changed in the little time Jerrod Calhoun has been head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. The program's backroom has been reshuffled with several new hires, and transfers are filing in and out of the program at a fluid rate.
So far under Calhoun, the Bearcats have landed seven new transfers, with Trevian Carson from North Dakota State being the latest just minutes ago. Draft Express's Jonathan Givony broke the news.
What Carson Will Bring To The Bearcats
Carson spent just one year with the Bison after two years at Des Moines Area Community College. In his one year in the Summit League, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals. Carson adds a stellar 48% field goal rate and a 37.5% mark from beyond the arc, as well.
Carson posted three games where he notched over 20 points last season, with a season-high of 29 coming in North Dakota State’s 99-94 win over Drake. While his 1.79 assist-to-turnover ratio could use some work, Carson finished with the 77th-most steals per game in the country.
According to John Hollinger’s Game Score metric, based on measuring a certain player's productivity, Carson averaged an 11.4. A 10 is what Hollinger considers “average,” and a 40 is labeled as an “outstanding performance.”
247Sports currently rates Carson as an 88-overall transfer and the nation’s 210th-best portal prospect. Uc has now used seven roster spots, with eight still left to fill.
A Renewed Hope Under Calhoun
The Bearcats have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2019 under former head coach Mick Cronin. Calhoun has stressed the importance of getting back to the Big Dance immediately in his short time with the program.
“I think the university as a whole has changed so much since I've been here," Calhoun said recently. "I think we have a lot to offer. And I'm very, very happy with my decision. I've been here a couple weeks. Obviously, it's chaotic, but the theme that I've heard from the fans, from the student body, they want one thing, they want to be back in the NCAA Tournament. We don't play college basketball, to go to The Crown or to the to the NIT. You know, as Coach Huggins would say, the not invited tournament, right? This is a real program, and we need to strive to get in the tournament, but really make runs in the tournament, and we have everything we need to do that here at Cincinnati.”
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10