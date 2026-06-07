Cincinnati Bearcats Football Rounds Out Three Commitment Sunday to Spark 2027 Class

It was a big commitment day for the Bearcats football program, aimed at sparking more excitement for the football Class of 2027. Three commitments went on the board, including unranked Lawrenceville (Georgia) safety Ryinn Fox and three-star safety Kyron Turner out of Haughton (Louisiana).

Turner is ranked 856th nationally on 247Sports and eighth among safeties after picking Cincinnati from schools like Houston, UCLA, UTSA, and Louisiana.

The 6-4, 200-pound talent joins Fox and newly-added wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller in the class. The latter is Cincinnati's top-rated prospect in the entire yearly group.

According to 247Sports, Cincinnati's class is ranked 57th nationally, which has been where it has hovered for much of this decade.

Cincinnati is trying to build its development through the trenches, but outside talents like these are important.

"I think one thing that stands out is five offensive linemen," Satterfield said about the 2026 class in Dec. 2025. "I think the bigs are always going to be a priority here. You've got to continue to bring in big guys, including the D-line as well. But the big guys in the trenches. Certainly, the teams that are competing for Big 12 Championships have good O-lines and D-lines. I think we all see that, particularly those last four games we played. There are some really good offensive and defensive linemen that we're playing against, and so you certainly have to continue to bring those guys in. And we also know that that is a developmental position."

Meanwhile, the whole team is trying to parlay a strong spring into an upcoming tough schedule.

"I thought we got some great action today out of everybody. We obviously played everybody," Satterfield said after April's Spring Showcase. "See how much we communicate, how we chase the football. This is something we go back and watch the film with. But I thought overall, it was a good day. Defense certainly won the last drill ... So, ultimately, I thought the 15 practices we did accomplished our goal, putting offenses and defenses in with a lot of new players, a new scheme defensively, and I thought we stayed healthy throughout the spring. That's always fingers crossed. Can you go through spring and stay healthy? We were able to accomplish that as well."

Cincinnati now has nine commits in the 2027 class.

Check out the commitment posts from both talents below:

I am very grateful and blessed to announce I am 100% committed to the Cincinnati bearcats I wanna thank the coaching staff for believing in me and my coaches #GOBEARCATS pic.twitter.com/ogVbUjS7Td — Kyron Turner (@KyronTurner2) June 7, 2026

Ryinn Fox

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