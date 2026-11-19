The Bearcats secured a 91-54 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday evening.

Tyler Tejada had the hot hand for the Bearcats, scoring 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, and Elijah Perryman conducted the offense this evening, flashing a career-high 11 assists.

Jerrod Calhoun was pleased with the team's performance tonight.

"Really proud of the guys tonight. I thought the ball moved," Calhoun said. "I thought defensively once again we were pretty good. We had about six or eight possessions where I thought we could be better. Got a chance to play a lot of guys, so I thought that was really good. Everybody was healthy, and you know, I just really liked our prep the last two days. You know, I think our guys are starting to figure each other's strengths out, and the team's getting better."

Calhoun said productivity, efficiency, and lineup combinations matter more than who starts. The team will continue adjusting combinations to fit players’ strengths.

"I think at the end of the day, when we're going to play this many guys, it's about the lineups, right?" Calhoun declared. "It is who's playing with who. We now have enough lineup data to understand how guys can play to their strengths."

The Bearcats also had a season-high 26 assists.

"I thought our ability to see the next play, the next advantage," Calhoun said. "That's what this team can be really good at. It's strength in numbers. It's we over me, and it's the power of the pass, and it's playing green, playing to the next play. And I thought tonight we really did a lot of that, and we still left a lot of points on the court."

Calhoun wants to see priorities include better pace, recognizing coverages, finding the best shot, and valuing every possession. When asked if the team is starting to hit their stretch and playing to their expected level, Calhoun had this to say:

"I don't think we played nearly to what we're capable. I think the entire roster team can play better. I think we've shown spurts," Calhoun concluded.

More good news for the Bearcats: Forward Jayden Hastings is now just day-to-day and guard Javontae Campbell may be cleared in three to four weeks, which means added guard depth is expected.

Cincinnati's next game is this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, as they welcome the 4-1 UMass-Lowell River Hawks to town.

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