The Bearcats got their fourth straight victory on Thanksgiving Day, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 83-81.

It was a hard-fought game from start to finish. Cincinnati led by 18 one minute into the second half, but Georgia went on a 14-0 run to take the lead with six minutes left.

The game came down to the final shot when Georgia missed the game-winning three-pointer, and Jayden Hastings blocked the last-second attempt at an offensive rebound.

Myles Colvin and Tyler Tejada led Cincinnati in scoring with 23 points apiece. Colvin shot 7-for-11, including five made three-pointers and three steals. Tejada went 8-for-15 and added seven rebounds and three assists.

"Proud of our guys. You know they could have caved; you know, we blew an 18-point lead," Calhoun said. "I give our guys a lot of credit for finding a way to win that game. Georgia's got good players, four starters back from an NCAA tournament team. So just happy our guys, you know, stayed together in those tough moments."

Calhoun credited defensive stops, pace, shot-making, paint attacks, and ball sharing for Cincinnati’s strong start and 16 assists.

" I think you saw the potential of the offense when guys make shots. Guys made shots. I thought they really did a good job attacking the paint, seeing the next play, and sharing the basketball. I think we had 16 assists.... Your offense is only as good as your execution, and you know, shot-making is part of the execution," said Calhoun.

Cincinnati rebounded again 46-33 and Calhoun knows there is still work to be done on the glass.

"You know, rebounding obviously was, you know, something we didn't do well in this game," said Calhoun. "We got dominated on the glass. We got out-rebounded by 13. So, you know, I think Myles (Colvin) is an elite rebounder at the guard position, but collectively we got dominated."

An impressive win for the Bearcats, their first win over an SEC opponent since 2021, against Georgia.

"You got to have these games. It's the bottom line. You've got to build your resume. You've got to improve your metrics." Calhoun stated. "And you know this was a really, really good win for a group of guys that's still trying to figure this thing out."

Cincinnati continues play in the ESPN Events Invitational against Boston College tomorrow (Friday) at 4:30 pm in Kissimmee, Florida.

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