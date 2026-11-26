Cincinnati experienced a classic tale of two halves on Thanksgiving, toppling the Georgia Bulldogs 83-81.

UC rolled over UGA in the first half of their opening ESPN Events Invitational game, but wilted on the glass all day, and it caught up to them in the second half. The Bulldogs rode an 18-2 run for a big comeback to put a great shooting game from Myles Colvin (STATS) on the ropes.

Clutch time hit and the Bearcats woke up offensively, shooting 4-of-5 from the floor in the key closing stretch of the game. All while Jayden Hastings swatted away his fourth block of the game in the final moments to seal the win.

"Unfortunately for us, what happened was halftime, right? Sometimes you're playing so well, you're so connected," Jerrod Calhoun said. "I thought we should have been up more. So that 15 minutes of sitting around obviously killed us. And usually our teams are better in the second half. So it was, you know, they punched us in the mouth, and we just made one more play than them.

"But you know, really, really happy for the guys. But we're not here to celebrate this win. We came here to try to get two. That's the goal. And it's a very, very quick turnaround."

Cincinnati lost the second half in an eerily similar way last season, but they built up a big enough cushion this time. The Bearcats now lead 3-2 in five all-time meetings. The Bulldogs outscored the Bearcats 47–28 after halftime last season.

Top Takeaway: Second-Half Rebounding Flip

Nov 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jayden Hastings (22) blocks the shot by UMass Lowell River Hawks guard Jakai Newton (0) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats weathered a big Bulldog storm after halftime, and rebounding played a huge role in that struggle.

Cincinnati only had two players hit four-plus rebounds in the game, including Tyler Tejada (23 points, seven rebounds, three assists), who was quietly a massive part of keeping the lead most of the game.

The Bearcats entered the day 223rd in total rebounding this season, with no real tornadic force to lean on, and they didn't find one to start things out in Orlando. Still, they ran strong offense against the undefeated Bulldogs for eough spurts.

The Bulldogs ranked 48th on Bart Torvik entering the game, Cincinnati's highest-ranked win of the season so far.

Player Of The Game: Myles Colvin

Cincinnati got another scorcher from Myles Colvin in his second 23-plus-point outing of the season.

All of it came in a 23-point opening frame that included a 5-of-6 mark from deep.

He was a huge factor in Cincinnati's strong turnover mark. They needed every giveaway against a brutal rebounding behemoth in Georgia, and Colvin attacked with strong ball security.

UC is hoping to bottle this streaky shooting into more consistency after he notched 31 points against Green Bay on Nov. 5. He has not scored more than five points in any other games this season. Cincinnati has been passing the lead-scoring baton around basically every game this season, and Colvin seized it right away in the first half.

Tejada has to get a nod in this section as well for how well he led the offense and physicality in the final minutes of the win.

"Tyler Tejada was tremendous in the second half," Calhoun said. "He's a guy that you can put into high posts; you can iso him; you can put him in pick-and-rolls. Myles was tremendous in the first half, and then it's really fitting that Jayden obviously won the game on that extra effort, the block shot in his hometown. So it's pretty neat.

"The kid has been through what he's been through, and you see, guys, we're a work in progress. But this is a resume win, and we got to get one more tomorrow."

Cincinnati has to recover quickly before facing Boston College tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET.

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