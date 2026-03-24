New Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun Arrives In Cincinnati

Jerrod Calhoun has landed in Cincinnati!

The Enquirer's Scott Springer and Bearcat Bunch on X got footage of the new UC men's basketball coach arriving at Lunken Airport on the east side of town Tuesday night.

Calhoun is coming over from Utah State after really getting rolling as a head coach at Youngstown State. He graduated from Cincinnati in 2004 and knows what this program is all about, from its history to the need for a revival in a barren decade.

He previously spent seven seasons at Youngstown State before the past two with Utah State, compiling a 118-106 record in Ohio, and claimed the first-ever regular season conference championship in YSU program history in 2022-23.

At Utah State, Calhoun held a 55-15 record during his two years at the helm. The 10-seed Aggies suffered a 72-47 loss to 7-seed UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season and fell in the second round to Arizona this season.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Bearcats’ program – one that I know intimately as an alum and hold in the highest regard,” Calhoun said in a press release. “I am deeply grateful to John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto for their trust and confidence in me to elevate this program and guide our student-athletes as we pursue championships. Our goal is to build a program that consistently makes Bearcats fans proud, both on and off the court. Sarah, our children and I are excited to get to work at a place that means so much to our family.”

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former UC head coach and Calhoun's mentor, Bob Huggins, had glowing words for Calhoun, as did fellow former UC coach Mick Cronin.

“Jerrod Calhoun is one of the top young coaches in college basketball and a great fit for the University of Cincinnati," Huggins noted in the press release. "He started with me as a student assistant with the Bearcats and later worked on my staff at West Virginia, where he helped us reach the Final Four. He’s earned everything he’s gotten. Jerrod works, he connects with people, and he knows how to build a program. I’ve enjoyed watching his growth over the years, and I’m proud of what he’s accomplished. Cincinnati is getting a great coach.”

“I am super excited for Bearcats fans! Jerrod is a great coach," Cronin said. "He’s in his prime, he’s innovative and smart, and, most importantly, he knows how to make a team into a winning program. This is great for the University of Cincinnati, and I’m very happy for Jerrod as well.”

Check out all the footage below as basketball general manager Corey Evans, Cunningham, and more met their new coach on the tarmac:

🛬 Cincinnati



Come greet @CoachCalhoun_UC tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena! pic.twitter.com/8vkH75kybG — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) March 24, 2026

Cincinnati Bearcats HC Jerrod Calhoun greeted by AD John Cunningham, GM Corey Evans and others pic.twitter.com/kuAduklRnn — The Bearcat Bunch (@bearcatbunch) March 24, 2026

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