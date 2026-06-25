Riley Allenspach Hammers Home Top Reasons Cincinnati Can Contend, Big Role Ahead

Riley Allenspach is bringing his big man talents to the Bearcats frontcourt rotation this coming season. The George Mason transfer spoke with the Cincinnati media for the first time this week and broke down how he wants to fit into the team.

The 6-11 big fella posted 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this past season. An All-Atlantic 10 Second Team selection, he ranked second in the A-10 and 36th nationally in field goal percentage (.566).

In The UC Mix

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs center Riley Allenspach (35) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

He is getting one more season of eligibility with the 5-for-5 rule passing this week. Allenspach was entering his senior season, but players now have five years to play five seasons. Every name is coming into this campaign ready to prove their metal.

"I think we have a lot of dudes with something to prove, and I know just from talking to guys we're definitely hungry to win," Allenspach said in the scrum. "We want to win and we're very deep so I feel like there's not a lot of drop off between us which is always good to have. I feel like we'll surprise people."

The 247-pound junior should mix into plenty of starting lineups this fall as one of the most experienced players on the roster.

If the Bearcats build a strong vibe this summer and carry it into a successful 2026-27 season, Allenspach and plenty of other names that looked like one-year options could come back.

Alas, that's for later. Right now, the North Carolina native is just trying to hit his keys in this system and find the right role.

"I think it's good. I think it'll give us a cool opportunity to play together a lot, actually, because we can play two different positions at the same time in regard to two different types of players," Allenspach said about playing with another big man on the floor. "I think my ability to go inside and out, it kind of makes it hard to scout against and guard just being able to knock down threes, and then finish at the cup."

Allenspach is the top dog in the front court if he performs to expectation.

Those are big expectations at that. He and Jayden Hastings are the lone five men on the roster with major Division I experience. They have to be reliable and responsive as leaders, so the rest of the young guys can flock around them.

Having Tyler Tejada float closer to the rim at times won't hurt either. The Monster Factory is a big piece of this puzzle as the whole roster improves it's strength with sport performance guru Michael Rehfeldt.

"Definitely getting stronger. We're in there almost every day, just kind of lifting with Mike, and he's helping us put in the work," Allenspach noted.

Check out the full comments from Allenspach below via The Front Office News:

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