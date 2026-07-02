Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Basketball Enters Four-Star Forward's Top-8 Schools

We are back with another Recruiting Roundup this week as the Bearcats basketball program cracks a new top schools list. Rivals' Joe Tipton reports four-star 2027 Brentwood (Tennessee) power forward Davis Cochran has Cincinnati in his top eight schools.

He just visited earlier this summer during a June trip and is ranked 154th nationally on 247Sports, while being 24th among power forwards. The Tennessee native is down to UC, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Clemson.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound bruiser holds 24 offers from schools like Kansas State, Notre Dame, and Boston College. He has taken one other official visit to High Point this past November and is the third-best player in Tennessee.

Cincinnati already has Kam Mercer in the class and is in hot pursuit of another local four-star talent in Lakota West's Joshua Tyson.

Cochran is a member of the Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this summer. He's averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on the U-17 roster with his large frame at the power forward position.

Check out his highlights below:

Solid weekend in KC. Went 2-2 and finished the weekend averaging 11 points and 8 boards. Total EYBL averages: 11.4 points 8.7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/MWRjgsJAXs — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) May 25, 2026

2027 Top-150 recruit Davis Cochran tells @Rivals his top eight schools are:



Cincinnati, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia



While he’s still open to other programs, the 6-9 power forward has scheduled his first official visit:… pic.twitter.com/D8PfRtevvC — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 2, 2026

We move to a ground-floor offer in the football Class of 2028. Cincinnati offered 2028 St. Charles East (Illinois) offensive tackle, Liam Barrett.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound mauler holds one other offer from Iowa State as he starts to get more and more attention in the Class of 2028.

Iowa State offered him on March 27th of this year. Barrett won't be blocking for JC French IV if he picks Cincinnati, but plenty of important shields are going up for the new Bearcats signal caller this fall.

"Well, I love his experience," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about French IV on ESPN 1530 this offseason. "Just a guy who's the all-time leading passer in Georgia Southern history, where he just came from, so he's played a lot of ball, he plays with great poise. He may throw a great ball; he likes the ball to come off his hand like it's supposed to look, a great spiral. He's very accurate and throws a great deep ball down the sideline, which is awesome when you wanna try and take shots.

"And there's a lot I like about him. I think he can run; he's not a blazer, but he can move the sticks. But I love more than anything. He just, just his presence that's out there, and the guys have really gravitated toward him. They like being around him. I think he's a confident guy, but very humble, and I think they like that. And he's proven to be a great leader for us."

Check out highlights from Barrett here.

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