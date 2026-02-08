Wes Miller And Others Dive Into Home Battle Against UCF Basketball

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller's team is back to .500 on the 2025-26 season after Moustapha Thiam (15 points, seven rebounds) returned to beat UCF 92-72 on Sunday at home.

Cincinnati got points from all nine members of the main rotation on Sunday in a nice bounce-back showing from Miller's Bearcats. It included a 23-3 run by the Red & Black and was their first 80-plus-point outing in conference play this season.

"It wasn't an easy couple days," Miller said about the win. "We were frustrated with the way the game finished against west virginia. i could tell these guys were hurt on thursday night, and then we show up to practice yesterday, and, you know, kerr couldn't go, and tyler mckinley couldn't go. and you know, we just dealt with so much of that kind of stuff. So, just more adversity and I thought they did a nice job of just finding the way tonight, and they played well so I was proud of that

Cincinnati is now 9-1 all-time at home against the Knights and will hit the road again this week to take on the 10-13 Kansas State Wildcats.

They've won just one game in conference play (1-9). Cincinnati weathered a second half run by UCF to pull off the big win.

"We had that moment there in the second half where they make a run," Miller said. "We took some bad shots, empty possessions, they seem like they're just having their way offensively, and we didn't get frustrated, we didn't get tight, we just started defending, and our defense turned to offense, and we're able to push the lead out. So I thought that was a really important segment for these guys, and showed a lot about their character. You know how hard they're trying to do it right? Open up for questions, was it just that you guys were loser today?"

The KSU game starts at 9 p.m. ET this coming Wednesday on CBS Sports Network. Check out comments from Miller, Thiam, and Baba Miller below:

