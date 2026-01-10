Cincinnati Bearcats Mainstay Officially Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Bearcats center Gavin Gerhardt declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gerhardt appeared in 53 games over the past five seasons and was on the 2021 team that made it to the College Football Playoff.

He's projected to be a late round pick or undrafted free agent and was a key piece of the Bearcats roster as they transitioned from the AAC to the BIG 12 Conference. Read his farewell below:

Six years. It’s hard to put into words what the University of Cincinnati truly means to me. From the moment I committed as a Sophomore in high school, it was always my dream to be a Bearcat. Wearing this uniform and representing this university has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

UC has given me far more than football. It shaped me as a man, taught me how to work, how to lead, and how to fight through adversity. The memories made in Nippert Stadium, the relationships built in that locker room, and the love I have for this program, I will cherish forever. I took immense pride in putting on the Bearcat jersey every single day, and I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to call this place home.

I want to thank Coach Luke Fickell, Coach Crook, and Coach Brady for believing in me and bringing me to Cincinnati. Thank you to Coach Cummings for giving me my first start and laying the foundation for my career. To Coach Satterfield, Coach Niko, and especially Coach Cardwell, thank you for pushing me, challenging me, and developing me into the player I am today.

Thank you to the athletic training staff — Aaron, Greg, and Michele — for always putting my health first and caring for me on and off the field. To the countless support staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes, your impact has never gone unnoticed. This program is special because of you.

To my parents, my fiancée, my brother, my family, friends, teammates, and the Bearcat fans — thank you for standing by me through every high and every low. Thank you for embracing me, believing in me, and making this place home.

This chapter is coming to an end, but my love for this place never will. UC will always be a part of who I am. I promise, one day, I’ll be back in Nippert Stadium, this time on the sidelines, giving back to the program that gave me everything.

With a full heart and endless gratitude, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Forever grateful. Forever a Bearcat.