Wes Miller And Others Discuss Cincinnati's 69-65 Home Win Over Utah Utes

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats weathered the storm on Sunday afternoon to come back in the final minutes and beat Utah 69-65 for their 14th win of the season.

Wes Miller's team has found some momentum entering the final couple of weeks of the regular season in what's been largely a lost season, thanks to close-game losses. The Bearcats were 0-5 entering today when playing games that were within five points at any point in the final five minutes, and they got their first win today.

UC went on a 9-0 run to close the game.

"I thought we just stayed poised," Miller said about the final stretch. "I thought we held our poise, and then guys made some big-time plays in the last couple of minutes of the game. Jizzle throws like a terrible pass coming up to Floor to JC (Jalen Celestine), I mean, just bad tonight. Again, he has an out (due to sickness), but JC gets it, goes to two feet in the paint, and drops it off the bottom for the dunk. We kept our poise, no matter what was going on, and made some plays. So I thought that was the difference again. Big step for us tonight."

Cincinnati is still firmly in the "has to win the conference tournament" category on JThom Analytics' NCAA Tournament projections, but the team is respecting the jersey and playing hard.

Even down to Jalen Haynes, who unfortunately won't play due to injury this year, but is still active in practice.

"I think it's going to have to be a waiver," Miller said about Haynes not playing to maintain eligibility for next season. "But you'd like to think that, given all the other crap, that'll be something the NCAA will understand. So you don't want to ruin a year of eligibility he has left just to maybe play in another couple of weeks from now for a couple of games. But he's doing stuff, maybe one or two trips up and down (in practice). He's doing half-court stuff, and he's dang good."

They will try to pull off their best win of the season next week at Kansas.

