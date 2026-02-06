Wes Miller Apologizes Face-To-Face With Disappointed Fans Outside Locker Room After West Virginia Loss

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller's postgame fire after losses this season has turned into somber apologies. Things have cratered in his fifth year at the helm of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball, as his team just blew a 14-point lead in Thursday's 54-49 loss to West Virginia.

Miller went as far as to directly apologize to fans outside the locker room after the loss. He clearly cares as much as anyone, but sometimes things just don't work out.

The Mountaineers swept the season series and pushed Cincinnati to 10-11 overall. It's the first time the program's been under .500 in February since 2008.

Cincinnati crumbled in the second half under 16 points in that frame from Honor Huff that mattered greatly with both teams in the 50s.

"I thought we were playing a pretty good offensive game there for about 25 minutes," Wes Miller said after the loss. "Then I thought, (Honor) Huff scores 12 in a row, and we had done a great job on him. You know, for the first 25 minutes of the game, we executed our game plan beautifully. ... They get him the ball. It was as good as we've executed the defensive game plan for the first 25 minutes of that game this year, and then he gets 12 straight, and we got tight."

Miller didn't lean on the constant injuries as an excuse this season.

"I want to apologize to our fans and all the people who support Cincinnati basketball," Miller said in his postgame press conference. "It's not OK. I don't want for one second for people to think that I think it's OK. In this program, there's a higher standard. There's no excuse. None of the circumstances matters. We have to close games out."

Check out the postgame locker room exchange with fans below:

@GoBearcatsMBB Coach, Wes Miller after the 65-59 loss to West Virginia.



“You guys deserve to be frustrated”



The Bearcats fall to 11-12 & 3-7 in Big 12 play. pic.twitter.com/juSjrHOkcd — Declan McNamara (@McnamaraDe27188) February 6, 2026

