Wes Miller Reportedly 'Trending Safe' To Return As Cincinnati's Head Basketball Coach in 2026-27

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats likely won't be making a coaching change this offseason, according to the latest insider report from Trilly Donovan.

The dialed-in coaching hot seat expert has slotted UC head basketball coach Wes Miller down from full-on hot seat to "Hot Seat-Trending Safe."

Cincinnati has played great basketball across February to get itself in position to get back on the bubble in these final two weeks of the season. Alas, they still have to win at least four more games (including two conference tournament games) to have a strong case at making the NCAA Tournament at 20-13.

A Quad 4 four loss to Eastern Michigan and no major wins in non-conference play is a huge black eye on the season right now. Miller has gone through the most injury-riddled season of his Bearcats tenure with this team, and the overall talent they amassed has reportedly shown through enough to trend him into the safe category.

It doesn't seem like a tournament appearance factors in here. Cincinnati is moving in this direction with its basketball team holding a 1% chance to make the NCAA Tournament on JThom Analytics.

The Bearcats have not made the dance this decade with a coach who's 11-47 at UC against Quad 1 opponents. Fans even made the number clear throughout the arena on Saturday with stealth sheets at the Oklahoma State game for why Miller should be let go, but that feels like a long shot at this point.

Things are trending toward Miller coaching a sixth season at Cincinnati as his buyout drops from $9.9 million to $4.69 million next season.

March 1 update with a more nuanced hot seat tier.



A lot of ball left to turn the tide. pic.twitter.com/Z16C0UH4Cn — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) March 2, 2026

