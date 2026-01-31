Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Missing Multiple Players Entering No. 10 Houston Matchup

CINCINNATI — UC basketball is missing a chunk of its rotation today for a big road contest against No. 10 Houston.

Shon Abaev (knee) and Sencire Harris (illness) are both out for Cincinnati, while Kerr Kriisa (shoulder) is probable as he keeps fighting through the separated shoulder the veteran suffered in UC's first Houston contest to start conference play.

Add in Jalen Haynes (knee), missing the entire season so far, and you get a shorthanded Bearcats team up against a program they've lost 10 consecutive games against. Head coach Wes Miller is proud of how professionally his team has handled this latest stretch amidst all the bumps in the road.

“These guys handled it like professionals. Nobody pouted," Miller said on Wednesday night about the travel issues. "We were hurt about how we played Saturday night. Not just me, our team. I could tell after the game that we met in the hotel. They weren't pleased about how they played, and then to find out you can't get back home. We've been out there for a while, and they handled it like professionals. We actually got practice on Monday morning before we flew back. It was a less-than-ideal scenario, and so I appreciate you recognizing it, because I'm really proud of how this group handled it.

"This group's been so resilient. The togetherness has been there, the want has been there, that stuff you're proud of. Now we haven't gotten every result we've wanted, there's no doubt about that, but the way they're handling it. I think if people really knew the ins and outs of the way these guys handle it, go about it, they'd be very proud of the way they represent Cincinnati.”

The Houston action gets rolling today at noon ET on FOX.

