Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Facing Betting Line Against Georgia They Haven't Overcome This Season

CINCINNATI — UC men's basketball has another tough opponent on Saturday as 8.5-point betting underdogs to the Georgia Bulldogs. The expected high-paced game has a point total set at 155.5.

Cincinnati enters the game 6-3 overall and a lowly 2-7 against the spread, while UGA is 8-1 overall and 5-4 ATS this season. UC really needs a win to start up some momentum before a brutally tough Big 12 Conference slate.

The 2-7 ATS mark ranks in the bottom-40 nationally and is indicative of the late-game offensive issues (and full game) the team's working through a third of the way through the year.

Head coach Wes Miller discussed it all on Thursday. His team is 0-2 as underdogs this season straight up and against the spread.

"Certainly we'd like to get more shots at the rim from our entire team, and we'd like to make more of those shots," Miller said about the offensive structure. "In our last game, I think we missed four true layups. Not like coach talk layups. I mean, we missed four true layups. ... So I think as a team, we have to get more shots at the rim, and then we have to convert those shots. As a team, I think we have to continue to get fouled. This is the most we've had a team get fouled here in a long time. Getting to the free-throw line. Now we have to convert those attempts."

The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia, and fans can watch it all play out on ESPNU.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk