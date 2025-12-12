BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Lions vs Rams
The Los Angeles Rams can clinch a postseason berth with a victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 14, making this NFC showdown perfect for new bettors. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, and explore other sportsbook promos available for this matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Lions vs Rams betting
New BetMGM users can secure protection on their first wager up to $1,500 when betting on the Lions vs Rams game. The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 ensures that if your initial bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets. This welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, including spreads, totals, or moneylines for Sunday's crucial NFC matchup.
The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50: Receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Wagers $50 or less: Receive one bonus bet equal to your original wager amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Rams to cover the spread and lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on Jahmyr Gibbs to score a touchdown and lose, you'd get one $30 bonus bet. Winners keep their cash winnings immediately, while bonus bet recipients must use their tokens on new wagers.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your Lions vs Rams betting bonus with BetMGM
Getting started with BetMGM for Sunday's Lions vs Rams game is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification with your driver's license and personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, or another preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Lions vs Rams betting market.
- If you win, withdraw your cash immediately; if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
With Matthew Stafford in MVP consideration and the Rams needing a win to clinch a playoff spot, this game offers numerous betting opportunities. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and markets.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the week.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.