Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Home Betting Favorites Against Dayton
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting favorites over the Dayton Flyers on the hardwood Tuesday night. Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite with the total set at 146.5 points.
Cincinnati enters the game 2-0 overall and 1-1 against the spread, the same records as Dayton after the two sides covered their season opener, but struggled a bit in Game Two.
Dayton only beat UMBC 77-71 this past weekend, while Cincinnati toppled Georgia State 74-64 as 30-point favorites. The Bearcats aren't shying away from some growing pains with this new group that's trying to play faster than any other team Wes Miller's coached at UC.
"It takes nights when you have 16 turnovers and you might take a couple shots you shouldn't," Miller said after the GSU win. "We're going to stick with it. We think it can be a differentiator. We're committed to it. We're not going to back away because it didn't look good one night. This is going to help us win in the Big 12. That's going to be a process, we know that. When it's good, it's going to be great and fun. There's going to be some moments when it's not."
The Bearcats play Dayton at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night inside Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats hold a 60-31 lead all-time in the series.
