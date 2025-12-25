DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for NBA Christmas Spurs vs. Thunder
New users can claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code to celebrate the NBA Christmas Day matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 25. The $200 bonus bet offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on this Western Conference showdown featuring Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Basketball fans can explore various sportsbook promos while watching these rising stars compete on the holiday.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Christmas Day basketball
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers to access the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select the bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. If the initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours during technical difficulties.
Key terms for this promo code for DraftKings include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets awarded only if the initial wager wins.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Spurs to cover the spread against the Thunder and win, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Spurs fail to cover, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few simple steps before the Christmas Day tip-off. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets for the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select the bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Spurs vs. Thunder game.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings and $200 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
New users can learn more about this operator by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review before signing up.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers provide additional value for regular bettors during major sporting events and holiday games like Christmas Day basketball.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.