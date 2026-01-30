Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Large Betting Underdogs On Road Against No. 10 Houston

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are big betting underdogs entering Saturday's road contest against No. 10 Houston. Wes Miller's team is a 14.5-point betting underdog on the spread, with a point total set at 132.5.

Cincinnati enters the game 11-10 straight up and 9-12 against the spread, while Houston is 18-2 SU and 11-9 ATS. Kelvin Sampson's teams have actually been perfectly balanced with totals this season, despite boasting a top-10 defense (overs are 10-10 in their games this season).

UC games are now 5-15-1 to the over after winning 67-57 on Wednesday and going under the 145.5 point total easily. Miller's team got back to playing great defense after giving up 82 points to Arizona State.

“These guys handled it like professionals. Nobody pouted," Miller said on Wednesday night about the travel issues. "We were hurt about how we played Saturday night. Not just me, our team. I could tell after the game that we met in the hotel. They weren't pleased about how they played, and then to find out you can't get back home. We've been out there for a while, and they handled it like professionals. We actually got practice on Monday morning before we flew back. It was a less-than-ideal scenario, and so I appreciate you recognizing it, because I'm really proud of how this group handled it.

"This group's been so resilient. The togetherness has been there, the want has been there, that stuff you're proud of. Now we haven't gotten every result we've wanted, there's no doubt about that, but the way they're handling it. I think if people really knew the ins and outs of the way these guys handle it, go about it, they'd be very proud of the way they represent Cincinnati.”

The Houston action tips off in Texas tomorrow at noon ET on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk