Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Betting Favorites At Home Against Baylor Bears

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is trying to avoid another rare loss this season as betting favorites. UC is favored by 4.5 point on the consensus betting lines against Baylor, and the point total is set at 147.5.

Cincinnati enters the game 10-10 straight up and 8-12 against the spread, while Baylor is 11-8 SU and 7-11 ATS. UC is now 8-2 SU as a favorite this season after losing to Eastern Michigan in December and Arizona State over the weekend.

Something's gotta give between a great Baylor offense and just-as-good Bearcats defense. The Bears have hit the over in 12 of 18 games with betting lines, while UC contests are 5-14-1 to the under.

Wes Miller is hoping his team can turn things around this week and start putting up some more consistent results down the stretch of what's become another lost season.

"Same thing we're stressing all the time, guys, there's no tricks to this," UC head coach Wes Miller said on the 700 WLW radio broadcast Saturday about what the message is going forward. "This is the best league in college basketball. It's not even close. Go through that game all you want. There are transition defensive errors; there are a lot of them. The couple were bad shots. We did have some opportunities and missed layups.

"Didn't shoot it well when we got good looks from three, and we didn't guard well. So, it's very frustrating. I thought there were some really good half-court possessions defensively, but we didn't guard well. And again, when you turn it over, and you let them loose in the open court, you have a couple breakdowns there, but we're gonna stress the same things, because when we do those things, we play well."

Cincinnati is 1-9 this season across its Quad 1 and 2 opportunities and winless outside of Fifth Third Arena.

