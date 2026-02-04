Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Slight Home Betting Favorites Against West Virginia

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back in the home betting favorite for Thursday's Big 12 action against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point betting favorite with the point total set at 125.5.

UC enters the game 11-11 straight up and 9-13 against the spread this season, while the Mountaineers are 14-8 straight up and 11-11 against the spread.

These two teams have been involved in some of the lowest-scoring results in the Big 12 this season, as the Bearcats are just 5-16-1 to the over, while WVU is 7-15. The last contest ended 122 points scored at West Virginia.

"Three of the last five games we played against top 10 teams in the polls," UC head coach Wes Miller said on Tuesday. "And that's what you want, to be in that position. That's what the Big 12 is about. I think three of the last four been on the road. So to get a stretch coming forward, where you get to be home a little bit, I think we welcome it from a health and wellness standpoint, for sure, we've been battling more than I wanted and that's a little more difficult when you're traveling.

"So getting home for the next couple of games, I think, is beneficial. But as you just said, we're not looking ahead to the stretch or anything. Every game in this league is really difficult, whether it's a top 10 opponent or not. We respect every opponent, and it's a one game at a time thing. So our goal right now this week is to get back to as much health and wellness as we can."

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

