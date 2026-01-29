Super Bowl Betting Cheat Sheet: Patriots vs Seahawks Odds, Big Bets, Trends, Picks and More

Over $1.7 billion is expected to be legally bet on the Super Bowl this year. The key to be among the winners is making informed, tactical, responsible wagers.

Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Knowing about odds and odds movement is a critical element of making informed betting decisions. If public money is on one side of the bet, you might want to fade it. If sharp money is on another, you might want to tail. Here’s are a couple of articles that will tell you exactly what’s happening.

Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Betting Trends

Betting trends can be overrated, but it’s still worth knowing them. They can provide you with general guidance on where to wager. Of course, bookmakers have these stats plus more, so you don’t really have an edge. I don’t bet based solely on trends, but I do review them to help me be a smarter bettor.

Patriots vs Seahawks Big Bets

Big bets don’t mean sharp bets. Let’s make that clear. They simply mean someone with (presumably) money to spare is willing to wager big on one side vs another. We have already had two million-plus wagers on the Super Bowl and another person who could win $3 million depending on the outcome. That’s at least entertaining to consider.

Patriots vs Seahawks Betting Picks

This is where the SI Betting team gives you all its advice on how to actually wager your money. You can also sign up for our newsletter, where we deliver picks right to your inbox. But since you’re here, I assume you want to know how we’re betting. Well, these are our picks below. More will come out daily.

