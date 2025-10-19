Cincinnati Bearcats Football Home Betting Favorites Against Baylor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats covered on Saturday night as betting favorites over the Oklahoma State Cowboys and are back in the favorite role at home this weekend.
Fanduel Sportsbook has the Bearcats as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday with a point total sitting at a whopping 66.5 points in a projected high-scoring affair.
Cincinnati enters this game 6-1 straight up and 5-1 against the spread, while the Baylor Bears are 4-2, SU, but just 1-5 ATS this season. The Bearcats are trying to do the same revenge role they captured against Oklahoma State after losing to both them and Baylor in 2023. UC is tied for second nationally with a 5-1 spread mark (Ohio State only team in the nation undefeated against the spread).
That was the only all-time meeting between UC and Baylor.
"Our offense had the ball four times in the first half and scored on all of them," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the 49-17 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. "They really grabbed that momentum, particularly before halftime, after being backed up at our own 5 or 6 yard line. We got caught in a lull in the third, and (OSU) got back in it, but the play of the fourth quarter was hitting Caldwell on the big third-and-16. I'm really proud of our guys, and we're ready to get home to Nippert Stadium next week."
UC battles Baylor at 4 p.m. next Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
