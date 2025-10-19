Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats Football's 49-17 Win Over Oklahoma State
CINCINNATI — A 49-17 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys marked Cincinnati's sixth win of the 2025 season on Saturday night. It spelled out plenty of highlights from another rip-roaring showing of contributions from both sides of the ball.
"Proud of our offense, our offense came out, and we had the ball four times in the first half, scored touchdowns on all four times," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said following the win. "So it felt like we grabbed that momentum, particularly right before half. It was a huge drive for us. Backed up on our five minus five or minus six yard line and go all the way down. The score was big for us. Came out of the third quarter alone for us, and then they got back in and got a little bit of momentum back. But in the fourth quarter, Sorsby to Jeff Caldwell on 4th & 18.
"And then we go on to score, and then defensively, you know, picking up those two turnovers, including the longest interception return in Cincinnati football history with McDoom. You know, what a heck of a way to finally score on a defensive touchdown. So I think overall, just proud of our guys. You know, I want to do that again this week, and I'm excited to get back to Nippert next week."
Check out all the top plays from Brendan Sorsby (270 passing yards, four total TDs), Matthew McDoom (school-record 100-yard pick six), and more:
