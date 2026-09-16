'Excited To See What This One Is Like' - Cade Wolford Ready to Face Familiar Miami Team in First Rivalry Taste

Cade Wolford has settled into a growing role for Cincinnati football as he gets ready for a familiar opponent this week.

The Bearcats slot receiver and punt returner popped up on the stat sheet more last Saturday, and he can't wait to play in his first Battle for the Victory Bell inside the grass confines of TQL Stadium this week.

Grass Venue

Oct 4, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a corner flag before a match between the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He's used to this kind of surface in a new venue for both teams.

TQL Stadium has never hosted a football game, but the grass should be top-notch quality.

"I played at Tennessee. I played at Oklahoma. Some other bigger schools down south that have very well-kept grass fields," Wolford said to me after practice on Tuesday. "So I played there with Kent State, and yeah, I've played on grass a couple times.

"I think it just kind of depends on, like, the specific field. I mean, there's obviously better or worse grass fields ... I honestly really like grass. I don't know if I necessarily prefer it over turf or not, but it's very close. Like, it is a different surface, but I enjoy playing on grass, especially when it's well kept. Like Tennessee and Oklahoma, those fields were beautiful. Really enjoyed playing on them. Yeah, I'm excited to see what this one was like."

The Nippert Stadium atmosphere has been a revelation for him coming down from Kent State in the offseason.

"It's been incredible, man. I mean, specifically the atmosphere is pretty unlike anything I've experienced for a home game," Wolford described. "So it's been really cool, man, to see all the students come out and get rowdy and everything. And you know, they've really filled the stands these past two weeks, so it's been an incredible experience. I'm very blessed to be here."

He gets to experience another massive night game for the Bearcats' full-season outlook next weekend against Kansas State, but all focus is on the Miami RedHawks for right now.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+.

Check out our full interview below:

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