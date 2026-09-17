Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: Miami (OH) RedHawks

It's almost time for the final scheduled Battle for the Victory Bell between Cincinnati and Miami (OH). The two sides are facing off this Saturday inside TQL Stadium, having split the past two meetings in 2023 and 2024.

The Bearcats hold a slim 61-60-7 advantage all-time in the oldest FBS non-conference college football rivalry across the country. The two teams first met on Dec. 8, 1888, in the first college football game played in the state of Ohio.

Cincinnati is a big favorite in the game and holds a 93.5% chance to win on ESPN's Matchup Predictor, sitting 34th in ESPN's FPI, while the RedHawks are 112th. It should be another easy win to get halfway to bowl eligibility already, but anything can happen in this blood feud.

“We talk to our guys about how, no matter who we are playing, we have to play to our standard," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said on Monday. "We have to practice to our standard, and that is what we talk about as well. Getting everything we can out of our guys. We got our guys knowing exactly what to do and all that. But they need to know who we are playing against and the history behind the team we are playing. There is more history behind some teams like Miami compared to Western Carolina last week.

"We need to get across how important this game is to our guys, and that is something that we have been able to do. We will continue to talk about this throughout the whole week. The thing about these guys at Miami is that Coach [Chuck] Martin has been there. I think it is his 13th year. He has done a great job. I think they played for three straight MAC Championships. You can turn the film on for this year. You can turn it on from five years ago. It is pretty much going to look the same."

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+. Let's dive into what to expect from the RedHawks.

Opponents Ins & Outs

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has been pretty putrid to start this season, as the MAC is typically one of the worst conferences in America. The team is 1-1 overall after a 59-14 domination by Pitt and a learn-nothing 45-7 RedHawks win over FCS Holy Cross.

Through all that, they are getting destroyed in the air on defense, and basically all over that unit. Miami is allowing 6.95 yards per play (131st nationally out of 138 teams). They may put up some resistance to Cincinnati's top-10 performing ground attack as the team only gives up 103 yards per game, but JC French IV should eat again through the air.

He has a top-40 total QBR through two games and faces a defense allowing 310.5 passing yards per game (135th), and a horrendous 181.9 passer rating, barely lower than the spectacular 200.8 mark French had against Western Carolina.

“I think for me, it really started at the end of the 2024 season when I was at Georgia Southern. In that offense, it was on the quarterback a lot to get into checks, getting to certain runs if it's a pass play, and also check passes and protections and all that, so that's where I think I learned the most," French said about his growth this week. "Last year I think I got a lot better at it. This year I feel comfortable doing all that. But it's not as much of an emphasis in this offense as it was. So it's nice coming in here and kind of having that tool in my tool belt if we need it.”

Miami holds the second-worst Pro Football Focus coverage grade in the nation (46.8). This should be a field day for the passing attack.

As for star players on the other side, Freshman passer David McComb stands out the most, posting a decent 69.4 ESPN QBR against Pitt. He has a solid 72.7 PFF grade this season on 79 snaps, but may be overwhelmed in this environment facing a havoc-creating Bearcats 3-4 defense.

“I think he certainly can run; he is capable. I think he is probably better at running than what somebody would give him credit for," Satterfield said. "He is a bigger guy. They do run a little bit of zone-lead stuff, where he will pull off the backside if you do not account for him. He is certainly not going to be the type of runner that we saw the first week.

"Boston College's Max [McKenzie] was a really good runner. Last week I thought Lex [Thomas] was very elusive as well. So, it will be a little bit different this week. He is a big kid, and he can throw it. He throws a good, accurate football. I think last week he was 13-for-13, so he is accurate."

Betting Insights

Cincinnati sits at 2-0 against the spread overall this season, while being a 16.5-point favorites in this game. Big money has come in on UC after the team opened as 14.5-point favorites this past Sunday.

The point total is set at 49.5.

Prediction: 48-14 Bearcats

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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