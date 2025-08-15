Bearcats Football HC Scott Satterfield Dives Into 'Sloppy' Scrimmage Entering Weekend
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team went through another scrimmage on Friday, one that head coach Scott Satterfield wasn't pleased with. His squad's been stacking good days together all fall camp, but he didn't love the "sloppy" back-and-forth on Friday.
Satterfield noted multiple penalties on the day.
"I thought today was sloppy," Satterfield noted to the media after practice. "Wasn't pleased with today. You know, guys making mistakes, pre-snap penalties, and sloppy play overall, so I'm not pleased with that. We're gonna get back in here this afternoon. We're gonna meet, we're gonna watch it. Guys are gonna get a couple of days off, and then we gotta get back out on Monday. But yeah, we got a lot of work to do. Certainly glad we're not playing this week. We've got next week to get ready. And then, of course, game week's next week. So a lot of work we got to do."
The offense had its fair share of problems, but one bad day can happen; it's about the response next week as a full game week approaches.
Cincinnati worked with "a lot of guys" for today's action, which can be a tough thing to do while also avoiding mistakes.
"You're not gonna be perfect all the time," Satterfield expanded. "I think we've had an overall [good] body work. Good camp, really good camp. But I think today was not all there. We're playing everybody, everybody's in the game. So go back and look at it. Who's making the mistakes, who's doing those things, but we gotta be crisper. Certainly not game-ready right now, and I think that's the emphasis as we move into the next week."
Cincinnati is already an underdog entering its matchup against Nebraska, with kickoff less than 14 days away to get all the right pieces in place for an upset.
Check out the full media session below from Cincinnati Bearcats Athletics:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk