Scott Satterfield Ranked Among College Football's Worst Head Coaches Entering 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Chris Vannini broke down every CFB coaching situation into tiers ahead of the 2025 season, and Scott Satterfield is at the same level as he was entering last season in Tier 6.
It places him among the worst 33 coaches in the sport.
"This is a collection of coaches who need to show more, with a few on the way up," Vannini wrote." David Braun at Northwestern, Sam Pittman at Arkansas, Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati, and Oklahoma’s Brent Venables are under the most pressure in 2025. Oklahoma’s two losing seasons in the last 25 years have both come under Venables, sandwiched around a 10-3 season. Maryland’s Mike Locksley also drops a tier after a 4-8 season."
Cincinnati is 8-16 over Satterfield's first two seasons at the helm. He knows they need to keep turning things around after going 3-9 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024. He's recognized it all offseason, same with his staff, including defensive line coach Walt Stewart.
"Starving, if I lift my shirt, you'll see my ribs right now," Stewart said this summer about the hunger to win. "This is a place that wins. Let's make no bones about it. And you know, a part of why I even came here was because of the understanding of what the transition was going to entail. The difficulty in the facility being built, and we still got to practice, the difficulty of going from G5 to Power Four, the difficulty of we playing these teams and we playing these teams now, or, 'Hey, we're recruiting against this crop of teams now,' all of a sudden now we're recruiting against a different level of competition."
Cincinnati has been sharpening its skills in a brand-new facility, boasts seven home games this year, and doesn't play any teams coming off a bye week in hopes of flipping last year's 1-4 record in one-possession games.
A multitude of outside factors suggest sleeper status for Cincinnati; the question is, can Satterfield put all those pieces together? We'll start finding out in less than two weeks against Nebraska.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk