Bearcats Football Leaders Discuss Nipp At Night Battle Against Kansas State

Cincinnati pulled off one of the better wins of the Scott Satterfield era on Saturday night to move to 4-0 in the 2026 season with a 31-26 win over Kansas State.

His squad went blow for blow with one of the top-30 teams in the country so far this season and came out on top. The rushing attack continues to be one of the five best in the nation, smacking KSU around for 271 rush yards on 7.6 yards per carry.

The whole offense has cemented this identity through the opening few weeks of the 2026 season.

"We were a physical team tonight. We had two backs that rushed for over 120 yards, just trying to impose our will running the football," Satterfield said. "That was one of our goals. The second goal was to contain (Avery) Johnson. He's a deadly weapon running the football, coming off a career-high 152 yards last week, and we did that. We were able to do that.

"We want him to attempt 50 passes and not run the football effectively. So I thought you know great adjustments by our defense in the second half. Did a great job of containing their offense."

The run game was a trench win for the Bearcats.

"Our line's done a really good job of creating some holes, and they've done a great job of finding those holes, and then making some cuts," Satterfield noted. "And like tonight, I mean, we're playing against a team that we knew coming in was going to bring their safeties down. They were going to be in the box, and there's some extra hitters in there. They did a really nice job of making the cuts, making those safeties miss their gaps, and then extended some nice runs."

Cincinnati is undefeated and ready to hit the road over the next two weeks, with an 11 p.m. ET kickoff time on deck next week at Arizona.

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