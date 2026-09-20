Scott Satterfield And More Discuss 2026 Battle For The Victory Bell Near-Disaster Against Miami

Cincinnati trailed by as much as 21 points, but found a way to take out Miami 35-31 in the latest edition of the Battle for the Victory Bell. UC chipped away at the deficit all second half long.

Stars like JC French IV (31-43, 309 yards, two TDs, one rushing TD) and Cole Tabb (six carries, 78 yards and two scores) spoke to the media afterwards, along with UC head coach Scott Satterfield.

"A great job of holding them to a field goal there late in the game, and I thought we scored too soon," Satterfield said about the ending. "It was a minute and a half, and Cole (Tabb) broke out about a 40 or 50-yard run, and they had enough time. They didn't have any timeouts, though, so that was good for us. But what a game. It's fitting for this. This game has been around here a long time, and for us to go out and win it like this in this venue. I thought it was a great atmosphere out there at TQL today in this stadium.

"I thought our Cincinnati fans showed up and were loud. Our students, our band. I mean, it was a cool atmosphere for a college football game, and I thought it was really neat to be able to come downtown right here and play a football game. So, I give my team credit. They came out and played a really good football game, and I give our guys credit for how we finished and how we ultimately won this game to go 3-0 to start the season."

Cincinnati is 3-0 heading into the first conference game of the 2026 season. They kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET next Saturday night.

"As coaches, we got to do a better job of coaching everything and trying to make sure that they are aware of what possibly could happen," Satterfield said about starting much faster in Week 4. "Yeah, we're playing a really good opponent. Kansas State is one of the top teams in the Big 12 this year, and they're undefeated. They're coming in here with a really good defense, a quarterback that's played a lot of football.

"So yeah, we're going to need to play our best game to go out there and go win this game this week against Kansas State. Another Nipp At Night. I mean, we're excited about that opportunity and our first conference game, and it's going to be huge, and we're looking forward to it."

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