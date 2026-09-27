Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Instant Takeaways: Kansas State Wildcats

Cincinnati got big revenge on Kansas State and stamped a 4-0 start to the 2026 season by handing the Wildcats a 31-26 loss.

UC became a big second-half team again on Saturday, outscoring KSU by nearly three touchdowns to pull off a come-from-behind win for the second consecutive week.

JC French IV (8-13 passing, 165 yards, one score) played sound ball and let the run game mow down one of the best statistical defenses in the nation so far. KSU was really more like a top-15 unit than top five like the numbers suggested, but it was still a strong full-game offensive outing for UC (250+ rushing yards for 10th time under Scott Satterfield).

It marked the first time since 2011 that UC won from behind in back-to-back games.

Entering this weekend, UC was one of just 10 FBS programs undefeated in September games over the last two years: 7–0 (1.000): Indiana, Ole Miss (lost), Missouri, Vanderbilt | 6–0 (1.000): Cincinnati, Alabama, BYU, Miami (FL), Texas, Texas Tech.

Top Takeaway: Identity Stamped

Cincinnati had to find its winning formula during a full month in town, and they did just that to start 4-0 for the first time since the 2021 season.

Cole Tabb (11 carries, 124 yards, three scores) and the rushing attack are the way on offense, and a communicating, ball-hawking defense is the way on the other side.

Cincinnati's steadfastness with the run and a versatility factor on the other side of the ball have helped them get off to the best start a fan could ask for in the opening month of a college football season. French is doing exactly what he needs to do to win and not getting in the way of his strong base around him. He has just one turnover all season, and Cincinnati has yet to lose that battle in a game so far.

Add in more defensive impact on that front, including Antwan Peek Jr.'s ninth career forced fumble, and you get the perfect way for one of the lowest-budget power conference rosters to start dreaming about a special 2026 season. Cincinnati just put up 436 total yards on the second-ranked total defense unit entering the day (182.7 YPG allowed).

Offensive POTG: Cole Tabb

The dynamo rusher got rolling again for the Bearcats all over on Saturday night. Tabb has been one of the most efficient running backs in the country and didn't slow down in his first top-30 matchup of the season.

Entering the day, Tabb was the only player in the FBS averaging double-digit yards per carry and double-digit yards per catch while logging at least 15 rushing attempts and four receptions to qualify. Across 21 total touches, Tabb had accumulated 230 yards from scrimmage (187 rushing, 43 receiving) and four total touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving).

He added another NUMBER overall on Saturday and hit some NFL-level open-field play. The 5-8 junior has been fantastic for UC after rising through the ranks in his transfer journey.

He found the gaps behind Cincinnati's big offensive line and took them to the promised land, with some great cuts mixed in to spring even bigger plays.

Defensive POTG: Antwan Peek Jr.

One of Cincinnati's best (if not its best) overall players performed like a star on Saturday. Peek Jr. forced a fumble that Cincinnati recovered in the open field and was a key factor all over K-State's backfield.

He ranked second on Cincinnati with seven tackles and looks like he could make some noise in the NFL with how well he's playing. Peek helped contain the KSU rushing attack and was a steady force in coverage

Entering the day, Peek led UC in tackles (23) and had two forced fumbles on Saturday against Miami. He now has nine forced fumbles for his career, which breaks a tie for second in school history with Jeff Luc (2013-14) and current defensive line coach Walter Stewart (2009-12).

He's still eight behind his dad, Antwan Peek Sr.

The veteran's ability to affect all three levels of the field has been a massive impact factor for Cincinnati's defense, and he's likely to stick right near or above his second-overall UC defense Pro Football Focus grade slotting after this latest strong showing.

Cincinnati is undefeated and ready to hit the road over the next two weeks, with an 11 p.m. ET kickoff time on deck next week at Arizona.

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