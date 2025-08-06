Bearcats Named 'Longshot' to Make College Football Playoff in Big 12 Hierarchy
CINCINNATI — ESPN is not super high on the Bearcats' chances in the Big 12 this fall. The outlet had a few different writers break down the Big 12 football hierarchy with about three weeks left until UC kicks off its season against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
Cincinnati slotted into the longshot category at making a 2025 College Football Playoff run.
"Given what Arizona State showed last season after going 3-9 in 2023, the teams in this category shouldn't be without hope," Harry Lyles Jr. wrote. "Scott Frost and Rich Rodriguez are hoping to bring their respective teams, UCF and West Virginia, back to glory. Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State have been ranked at some point in the top 25 every season since 2008, and should rebound from the worst season of his tenure. Houston showed improvement in the second half of last season under Willie Fritz. Cincinnati has potential for continued offensive efficiency with Brendan Sorsby, and Noah Fifita's abilities will always give Arizona a shot to win games. At the very least, each of these teams is likely good for an upset or two during the season."
Cincinnati has the makings of a surprise riser in the conference, considering all the top-end names it retained, the elevated talent across the entire WR position, and a beneficial schedule that includes zero games against teams off a bye (seven home contests total).
Alas, they checked in at No. 11 in the site's preseason Big 12 power rankings. Only Houston, Oklahoma State, Arizona, UCF, and West Virginia ranked lower.
"Brendan Sorsby (2,813 and 18 TDs, 447 yards and nine TDs rushing) is back at quarterback, and all-everything defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is back in football shape after being sidelined with issues with blood clots that didn't allow him to practice," the site stated. "Those are two big pieces for Cincinnati, which won just three Big 12 games -- one against Arizona State -- but were rarely blown out. The Bearcats will try to replace Corey Kiner's productivity with Evan Pryor (418 yards, six TDs) and Wisconsin and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker."
It's hard to find anyone with Cincinnati in the top half of their Big 12 predictions, let alone picked to win the league.
This conference is anyone's for the taking; sharp oddsmakers don't even have a strong feel for who will win. ESPN noted Kansas State (+550) holds the longest odds for a power conference title favorite since at least 2008.
Crazier things have happened, just ask Arizona State about last year.
