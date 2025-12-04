CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats had 13 players named to the All Conference Big 12 team on Thursday .

Jake Golday was the lone first-teamer. The senior led UC with 105 tackles (six for loss), 3.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. He’s the first Bearcat to post a 100-tackle season since Ivan Pace Jr. in 2022. He averaged 8.8 tackles per game and had eight games with 10+ tackles.

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, wide receiver Cyrus Allen, offensive lineman Joe Cotton, offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl, defensive lineman Dontay Corleone, and punter Max Fletcher received All-Big 12 Second-Team Honors.

Sorsby completed 207-of-336 passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 580 yards and nine scores. His 36 total touchdowns are tied for third nationally. He's scored at least two touchdowns in 12-straight games, which is the longest active streak among FBS quarterbacks. Sorsby ranks second in the Big 12 in passer rating (155.1) and is the league’s No. 1-ranked quarterback according to Pro Football Focus (90.1). He was also an honorable mention pick for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He leads UC in receptions (49), receiving yards (665), and touchdowns (12). His 12 receiving touchdowns are one off the school record of 13 set by Marcus Bennett in 2007.

Cotton and Tengesdahl have started every game at left tackle and left guard, respectively. UC is tied for third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (seven) and ranks third in fewest TFL allowed (39). Behind the play of Cotton and Tengesdahl, Cincinnati’s offense leads the Big 12 in yards per play (7.13) and yards per carry (5.90), ranking seventh and third in the nation, respectively.

Corleone is an all-conference performer for the fourth straight season, joining former Bearcats Mike Mickens (2005-08) and James Smith (2017-20) as the only players in Cincinnati football history to earn all-conference honors in four straight seasons.

Tight end Joe Royer and offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt were both named to the third team.

Running back Tawee Walker, wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, defensive lineman Jalen Hunt, and redshirt and safety Antwan Peek Jr. were honorable mentions.

