Logan Wilson 'Shocked' to Get Additional College Eligibility
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson is back with the Bearcats this season, ready to make an impact at the corner position. Wilson was seemingly out of eligibility entering the offseason, but applied for one more year and is now at cornerback after playing safety for Cincinnati last season.
He could also add a wrinkle as a punt or kick returner as well. He returned 16 kickoffs at 21 yards per return last season.
"It was just a shock," Wilson said in a media availability this week. "I was just glad to be back, glad to help the Bearcats and just lead any way I could to get us to Dallas [for the Big 12 Championship game]."
The veteran notched 20 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups last season.
Wilson started one game in 2024 and tallied a 59.6 defensive PFF grade across 285 snaps.
"Everybody got they own little thing that they have learned at the places they have been," Wilson said about this batch of transfers. "And some of them have been in winning programs, some have been championship programs. Like [Patrick] Gurd came from a championship program, he's filling us in and saying what he thinks we need to do, or like, where we're at right now and where they were at. So it's been good, just filling in where everybody has been, and just seeing the runs that they have gone through and championship runs, and everybody is bringing a championship caliber."
Check out the full availability below posted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Athletic Department:
