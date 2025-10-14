Brendan Sorsby Discusses Adjustments Following First Shaky 2025 Conference Performance
CINCINNATI — Saturday marked the first below-average performance from Brendan Sorsby since the Week 1 loss to Nebraska, but Cincinnati came out on top this time around, 20-11 over UCF.
Sorsby went 12-21 for 191 yards and two touchdowns to amass a 55.7 ESPN QBR. It dropped him from fifth to 10th nationally in overall QBR.
Despite that, Sorsby didn't turn the ball over or commit a turnover-worthy play on Saturday as he avoids the big mistakes that plagued him last season. The veteran is raising the floor of his lackluster outings with just one turnover all season.
"I wouldn't really say it's something I worry about, as long as we're winning games," Sorsby said about his completion numbers. "But the goal is definitely, at minimum sixty five (percent). My goal every game is seventy. but yeah, these past two weeks definitely not the best games completion percentage wise. so we got to find a way to get that back up."
Sorsby should be able to bounce back in a big way this week against arguably the worst passing defense in the country. According to CFB Graphs, Oklahoma State ranks 135th nationally in dropback EPA allowed and 130th in dropback success rate.
There are only 136 FBS teams.
"That's terrible for the completion percentage, but you have to do that. It's bad for the completion percentage. But like I said, you just got to know when to eat it and when to move on,"Sorsby joked. "And we do have some very explosive players on our offense that allow us to be able to live another down. And go pick up big chunk plays. So, it sucks to throw the ball away, but sometimes you got to do it."
Cincinnati will lock into its latest conference opponent before taking on the Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
