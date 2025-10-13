Cincinnati Bearcats Defense Powers Strong Pro Football Focus Grades Against UCF
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats topped UCF 20-11 over the weekend in another solid Big 12 outing to move to 3-0 in the league. Pro Football Focus graded the contest highly for Cincinnati at 86.2 overall. Starting on offense, Cincinnati's best outing came from WR Jeff Caldwell (81.4 overall) after his two-touchdown day.
The rest of the top five on offense went in this order: G Evan Tengesdahl (78.4), TE Joe Royer 71.4), RB Evan Pryor (69.9), WR Isaiah Johnson (69.8).
The uneven offensive day left Cincinnati with just three players graded 70-plus. Brendan Sorsby had his lowest total grade of the season at 56.7 overall, and it's actually his first grade below 69 overall this season.
He had the sixth-lowest grade on offense. The lowest went to TE Gavin Grover (48), followed by RT Deondre Buford (49.1), LT Joe Cotton (53.2), WR Cyrus Allen (54.8), and WR Noah Jennings (55.4).
Flipping to the defense, that side played much better with nine players grading 70 or higher. CB Logan Wilson led the way with his best game of the season at 77.5 overall. He was followed by LB Brian Simms III (75.4), S Tre Gola-Callard (73.8), LB Jonathan Thompson (72.6), and S Christian Harrison (72.6).
On the downside, DE Rob Jackson had by far the lowest grade at 44.7 overall, followed by DE Mikah Coleman (56.6), S Xavier Williams (57.5), LB Simeon Coleman (59.1), and DE CJ McCray (60.1).
The edge rushers continue to trend towards the bottom of these grades as Cincinnati struggles to get pressure on opposing QBs. UC has one of the nation's lowest pressure rates and ranks 130th nationally with a 59.6 overall pass rush grade. If they can find a way to get more pressure with the defensive front, then they'll have no major weaknesses on defense.
